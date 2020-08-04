Dems Propose Sweeping Overhaul Of Pesticide Regulation

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Congressional Democrats on Tuesday introduced a bill that would transform regulation of pesticides by immediately banning several chemical classes, adopting European and Canadian standards, allowing local governments to make rules and empowering citizens to petition and sue for review. The Protect America's Children from Toxic Pesticides Act would mark the first comprehensive overhaul of U.S. pesticide rules since 1996, according to its sponsors, who say it would force action on substances considered dangerous to health and the environment. The plan would require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to immediately suspend all pesticides banned in the European Union or Canada. Approvals could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS