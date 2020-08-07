DLA Piper Adds Former US Rep. As Life Sciences Adviser

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has added former U.S. Rep. Jim Greenwood, R-Pa., to its ranks in Washington, D.C., as an adviser to head a health and life sciences-focused advisory group. Greenwood, who was most recently CEO and president of biotech trade group the Biotechnology Innovation Organization until he retired, will work as a senior policy adviser for DLA Piper and chair its life sciences, health, policy and regulatory group, the firm said in an announcement Tuesday. He told Law360 on Friday that while he was looking for his next step, it just so happened that DLA Piper was prioritizing building the life sciences,...

