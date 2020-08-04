Meet The ABA's New President: Patricia Lee Refo

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- At the end of its annual meeting Tuesday, the American Bar Association swore in Patricia Lee "Trish" Refo, a partner at Snell & Wilmer LLP, as the 144th president of the 175,000-plus-member organization. Refo, who spent a year as president-elect, became the first ABA president to assume the role in a virtual ceremony. In an interview with Law360, she discussed her goals for the organization, lessons learned from the annual meeting, and how the ABA is working to assist the legal profession during the COVID-19 pandemic. Why did you want to be president of the ABA? I've been blessed to be...

