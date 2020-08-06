Ga. Axes 'Weird' Precedent Rule To Even Up With Other Courts

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- In a bid to better align itself with common practice and provide more clarity to litigants, the Georgia Court of Appeals is scrapping an unusual rule that stripped a decision of its precedential value if there was less than full concurrence among judges, a move attorneys in the state say is long overdue. Appellate attorneys and judges told Law360 the court's physical precedent rule was an obscure relic that hampered its ability to make meaningful decisions. Under the rule, a judge's dissent rendered a decision as having physical precedent only, meaning it was persuasive but not binding. Starting Aug. 1, decisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS