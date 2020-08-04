Chicago's Chief Federal Judge Appoints Diversity Committee

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The chief judge of Chicago's federal court announced Tuesday that she's appointed a committee of outside lawyers to examine the court's racial diversity and help identify ways the court can overcome any barriers to providing equal justice to everyone. The Northern District of Illinois' 11-member Racial Justice Diversity Committee includes five retired judges, aims to identify areas of racial disparity within the court and will review potential methods that could help it address those issues, according to an announcement from Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer. "Ongoing systemic racism has long existed in our nation, justice system, and legal profession. The court recognizes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS