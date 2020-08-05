SEC Reinstates Accountant Barred Over Cannabis Co. Audits

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- An audit manager who was temporarily barred from appearing before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly ignoring red flags in a cannabis company's financial statements has been granted permission to practice as an accountant before the federal regulator. In an Aug. 4 administrative order, the SEC reinstated accountant Tommy Shek's privilege to practice and appear before the commission, although the agency noted Shek has to get permission if he wants to serve on an audit committee or as an auditor. In the order, the SEC said Shek promised that if he does work before the commission he'll have his work...

