Women Underpaid Millions In State Pensions, Experts Say

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 3:27 PM BST) -- Women who relied on an old state pension system and who might have missed out on tens of millions of pounds in payouts should come forward and hold the government to account, a pensions consultancy said Wednesday. Lane Clark & Peacock called on women who saved for retirement under a now-abolished government system, which paid out when their husbands reached retirement age before April 2016, to have their pensions checked. A special provision, which ended in 1978, entitled married women to 60% of the full state pension based on their husband's national insurance contributions, in situations where their own contributions generated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS