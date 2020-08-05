Ex-Cooley, OECD Attys Charged In UK Corruption Plot

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 2:32 PM BST) -- A former Cooley attorney and his wife, an international anti-corruption expert, have been charged in connection with an alleged five-year corruption plot following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's economic crime unit. The former Cooley attorney appeared before Westminster magistrates on Tuesday, the Met Police said, in connection with an alleged corruption plot. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Joshua Brien, an expert on the law of the seas, and his wife, Melissa Khemani, a former lawyer with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, were employed as legal advisors or special advisors when the offenses allegedly took place between December 2014 and October...

