EU Funds Seek Longer Reprieve From Duplicate Disclosures

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 4:11 PM BST) -- European fund managers called on policymakers Wednesday to grant them a longer reprieve from rules that will force them to duplicate information they provide to investors, after EU authorities failed to make progress on changes to the unpopular disclosure documents. The European Fund and Asset Management Association called on the European Commission for an immediate extension to rules that mean asset managers do not have to submit so-called key investor information documents, or KIIDs, to investors under the European Union directive on Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities, known as UCITS. The documents set out the risks and benefits of...

