CMA Probes Bupa's Acquisition Of CS Healthcare

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 6:17 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog said Wednesday it would weigh competition concerns over the proposed acquisition of CS Healthcare's business by private medical insurer Bupa. The Competition and Markets Authority is seeking views on whether the proposed merger would result in a "substantial lessening of competition" in the health care insurance market. The deal, announced Tuesday, will see policyholders of CS Healthcare be transferred to Bupa by the end of the year. The cost of the acquisition was not disclosed. "The CMA has decided to investigate this transaction and is inviting comments," it said. The CMA will accept views up until Aug....

