ABA's New Guidance On Litigation Funding Misses The Mark

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- At its annual meeting on Monday, the American Bar Association's House of Delegates voted to approve the ABA's best practices for third-party litigation funding.[1] The ABA is right to educate lawyers about the use of third-party litigation funding, and has sought to provide best practices in the past. In 2012, my firm welcomed the opportunity to share our comments ahead of the publication of the ABA's Commission on Ethics 20/20 report on what was then called alternative litigation finance. Unfortunately, the ABA's new best practices were drafted without a similar opportunity for comment and with the glaring omission of commercial legal...

