Cannabis Operator TerrAscend Names New Top Lawyer

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- TerrAscend Corp., which operates several cannabis brands across the country, announced Wednesday the appointment of a new chief legal officer and departure of its former general counsel. Jason Marks will serve as the company's new chief legal officer after most recently serving as general counsel and legal chief for the publicly traded biotechnology company InflaRx N.V. His new position, which he officially started this past weekend, comes as TerrAscend announced former general counsel Brian Feldman has left the company. Marks told Law360 he was drawn to TerrAscend for its growth potential and position to be a future leader in the cannabis...

