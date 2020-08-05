SEC Proposes Disclosure Overhaul For Mutual Funds, ETFs

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed overhauling its disclosure rules for mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in ways that purportedly would make it easier for investors to find relevant information in visually appealing formats. The 645-page rule largely impacts mutual funds and ETFs, which are common vehicles used by everyday investors saving for retirement. The SEC unanimously approved proposing the rule and will allow the public 60 days to comment once it is published in the Federal Register. "By encouraging fund disclosures that use modern communications techniques to emphasize clearly and concisely the information investors find most useful,...

