UK Authority Puts Up Roadblock To Fintech Tie-Up

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 9:08 PM BST) -- British antitrust regulators blocked the merger of financial tech platforms FNZ and GBST on Wednesday after finding it puts a squeeze on competition, but said the deal could get clearance if part of GBST is sold off. The Competition and Markets Authority said the purchase of GBST in November will likely trigger a "substantial lessening of competition," the regulatory litmus test used for holding up mergers in the U.K. Wednesday's decision follows an in-depth investigation launched by the competition watchdog because FNZ and GBST are two top retail investment service providers in Britain. It was conducted by an inquiry group formed when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS