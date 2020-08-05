GAO Recommends Climate Migration Pilot Program

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office is calling on Congress to set up a pilot program to assist communities exploring a move to escape the consequences of climate change. In a report made public on Wednesday, the GAO said that communities pressured to migrate because of sea level rise, erosion or other climate change-related threats face significant obstacles including a lack of leadership from the federal government. The GAO recommends Congress fill the leadership gap by establishing a pilot program to help communities considering a move. Right now, there isn't a lead federal agency to handle migration needs, and "support for climate migration...

