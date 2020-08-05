Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Police Union Says New Disciplinary Rules Unconstitutional

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Washington, D.C., police union fired off a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the district's recently enacted police reform law, alleging it unconstitutionally strips the bargaining unit of the right to negotiate disciplinary actions with management.

The union said the measure, the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Second Emergency Amendment Act of 2020, runs afoul of the Constitution because it is biased against law enforcement, robbing officers of protections that other D.C. government employees enjoy. 

"The discriminatory distinction drawn in the act between sworn police personnel and every other district employee and labor union lacks any rational connection to a legitimate government objective," according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!