DC Police Union Says New Disciplinary Rules Unconstitutional

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Washington, D.C., police union fired off a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the district's recently enacted police reform law, alleging it unconstitutionally strips the bargaining unit of the right to negotiate disciplinary actions with management. The union said the measure, the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Second Emergency Amendment Act of 2020, runs afoul of the Constitution because it is biased against law enforcement, robbing officers of protections that other D.C. government employees enjoy. "The discriminatory distinction drawn in the act between sworn police personnel and every other district employee and labor union lacks any rational connection to a legitimate government objective," according...

