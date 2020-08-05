Australia Judge, Tax Body Square Off Over Mining Co. Refund

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- An Australian judge said a mining company could keep a AU$2.3 million ($1.7 million) tax refund it had incorrectly claimed as research-and-development expenses, but he also blasted the country's tax authority for saying it would seek to recoup the money. Justice Simon Steward of the Federal Court of Australia ruled Friday that Auctus Resources wasn't paid the tax offset refund for 2013 by mistake, as the Australian Taxation Office had contended, but had availed itself of a legal provision. In a three-page "postscript" capping his decision, Justice Steward disclosed that the ATO had written to Auctus sometime after the court's only...

