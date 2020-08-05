Netflix, 'Big Short' Director To Make Walmart v. Dukes Series

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Netflix announced Tuesday that it's partnering with the director of "The Big Short" to produce a new limited series titled "Kings of America" inspired by three women who pursued a landmark employment discrimination class action against Walmart that landed before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2011. The streaming giant said the series will tell the stories of "three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world's largest company" as they fought Wal-Mart Stores Inc. v. Betty Dukes et al., in what has been called the largest Title VII sex discrimination case in U.S. history. The show will follow lead...

