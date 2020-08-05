Fed. Circ. Backs TTAB's 'Harsh' TM Ruling Due To Misconduct

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's ruling to cancel a "Hollywood Beer" trademark, noting that the case was "peppered with unnecessary filings" by the applicant, who also repeatedly failed to comply with orders from the board. In a 15-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel found that the TTAB did not err in canceling Kris Kaszuba's registration for "Hollywood Beer" and entering default judgment against him. Hollywood Vodka LLC had filed the petition, claiming Kaszuba's mark was fraudulently obtained and also not used in commerce. The panel found that the proceedings were "peppered with unnecessary filings"...

