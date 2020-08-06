Paul Hastings Nabs Sidley Pair For FDA Regulatory Group

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has boosted its capabilities in the life sciences arena by hiring two U.S. Food and Drug Administration-focused attorneys for its Washington, D.C., office from Sidley Austin LLP. Peter Lindsay and Nathan Sheers have joined Paul Hastings as partners, the firm said in a Wednesday press release, which also announced the firm's FDA regulatory practice launch. While Lindsay and Sheers will head the new FDA regulatory practice — itself a part of the firm's life sciences practices — they will also be part of Paul Hastings' white collar defense practice, according to Gary Giampetruzzi, the global chair of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS