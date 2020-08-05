Green Groups Say Minn. Mining Permits Violate Species Law

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Federal agencies bypassed important environmental and endangered species requirements when they renewed mining permits in the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota, green groups said in a new lawsuit Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management should not have signed off on four-year extensions to 13 mining permits issued to Twin Metals Minnesota LCC because its process failed to follow the National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act and agency regulations, the Center for Biological Diversity and others said in a complaint filed in Washington, D.C., federal court. According to the groups, the permits could "significantly expand" Twin Metals' proposed sulfide-ore...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS