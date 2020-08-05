Rite Aid Names Former Epstein Becker, LifePoint Atty As GC

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Rite Aid Corp. has appointed as its new top lawyer a former Epstein Becker Green attorney who earlier this year joined the retail pharmacy's legal department as interim general counsel, the company said Wednesday. Paul Gilbert, who in May started helping with Rite Aid's governance issues including its virtual annual meeting of stockholders, has officially taken over as general counsel and corporate secretary, effective immediately, the company said. "This is an important time in health care, and Rite Aid is literally on the front lines of the critical mission to keep communities healthy and thriving," Gilbert said in a statement. "I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS