Trump Hires Impeachment Atty Away From Kasowitz Benson

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- One of the attorneys who defended President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial announced in a court filing that he's left his post as a partner at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP to serve as a senior adviser to the president. Eric D. Herschmann, who testified during the U.S. Senate's impeachment of the president, revealed the job change Monday in an unrelated filing in a personal Chapter 7 case in New York bankruptcy court. Trump's impeachment, which ended Feb. 5 with an acquittal in the Senate, was largely centered on the president's pressure on Ukraine to launch a politically advantageous probe into...

