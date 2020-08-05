Judge Blasts Qualified Immunity As He Reluctantly Grants It 

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal judge has begrudgingly granted qualified immunity to a police officer accused of violating a Black motorist's civil rights during a traffic stop, saying the U.S. Supreme Court should reconsider the legal doctrine that serves as de facto absolute immunity for law enforcement. U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves issued an opinion on Tuesday granting qualified immunity to Nick McClendon, a white police officer accused of violating the civil rights of Clarence Jamison, a Black motorist who was driving through Mississippi on his way home to South Carolina when he was pulled over by McClendon and subjected to an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS