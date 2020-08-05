SEC Fines Pair Of Advisers $1M Over Order Flow Payments

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission handed down a combined $1 million in civil penalties on Wednesday to a pair of affiliated investment advisers for allegedly misleading clients about payments received for order flow arrangements. WBI Investments Inc. and Millington Securities Inc. have provided advisory services in tandem to mutual fund and exchange-traded fund clients since 2014, but according to the SEC, the two firms falsely assured clients until 2017 that the payments Millington received for routing client orders to other executing brokers, known as "payments for order flow," would not affect the prices at which the clients' orders were executed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS