Canadian Tax Ruling Boosts Cross-Border Deal Confidence

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- On June 26, Canada's Federal Court of Appeal upheld the Tax Court's earlier decision that Cameco Corp.'s transactions with its Swiss subsidiary had been on arm's length terms, with no adjustments to income or tax required. In the The Queen v. Cameco Corp., the court rejected the Crown's arguments for reallocating profits within the Cameco group via reconstructing its internal transactions. Instead, the court held that the recharacterization provisions within Canada's transfer pricing rules were not applicable in Cameco's circumstances, and could only be applied to transactions that would not have been entered between any arm's length parties under any terms...

