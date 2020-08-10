Key Points For Lenders Taking Control Of Oil And Gas Assets

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The combination of global oversupply and the demand destruction caused by COVID-19 recently pushed the price of oil to its lowest level in decades. Exploration and production companies of all sizes and from every producing basin are fighting for survival — and their lenders are becoming increasingly concerned about their credit exposure. As these companies' production and revenues continue to fall, banks, funds and other lenders are also seeing the value of their reserve-based collateral plummet, and several recent bankruptcies have left senior secured reserve-based lenders with pennies on the dollar. The prospect of taking substantial losses on reserve-based loans is...

