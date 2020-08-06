Ex-Cannabis Co. CEO To Pay SEC $1.4M For Securities Fraud

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission levied a $1.4 million disgorgement order against the former CEO of now-defunct pot company Fusion Pharm, who is currently serving a five-year prison term after pleading guilty to a roughly $12.2 million securities fraud scheme. Scott M. Dittman and company co-conspirator William J. Sears used the ill-gotten gains from illegal sales of the company's stock, FSPM, to falsely pump up revenues in financial statements and press releases, Wednesday's SEC order recounted. The company was purportedly engaged in the development, production and sales of PharmPods, a so-called "cultivation container system" consisting of refurbished shipping containers used...

