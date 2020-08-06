Aviva To Pass Majority Of £441M Virus Loss To Reinsurance

Law360, London (August 6, 2020, 2:17 PM BST) -- Insurer Aviva plc said Thursday it faced £441 million ($580.6 million) in claims from the COVID-19 pandemic, although more than half of that would be borne by the company's reinsurers. The U.K.'s largest insurer said from the total it would only take a £165 million hit, with £276 million passed to reinsurers. Aviva said it believes it is covered under its policies but added that there was a "risk of reinsurer challenge" that could require complex dispute resolution. The company made an operating profit of £1.22 billion profit for the first half of the year, down 12% on the £1.38 billion...

