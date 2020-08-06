Insurers Float Capital Rule Review To Encourage Investments

Law360, London (August 6, 2020, 5:53 PM BST) -- Europe's insurers have called on lawmakers to relax the bloc's capital rules in order to free them up to invest money into long-term products under the European Union's ambitious capital markets union. Insurance Europe, which represents the sector, called on the European Commission on Wednesday to improve the bloc's Solvency II directive, which dictates how much capital insurers must hold in case of a crisis. But insurers are worried that the onerous requirements leave them with not enough capital to put into longer term investments. The insurance industry is Europe's largest institutional investor, pumping over €1 trillion ($1.2 trillion) into the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS