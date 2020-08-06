NCA Brings Prosecution Against Pair In Irish 'Bad Bank' Fraud

Law360, London (August 6, 2020, 4:52 PM BST) -- Britain's crime-fighting agency said Thursday it is pushing to have two men charged over alleged fraud during the sale of a Northern Irish property loan book by Ireland's "bad bank" to U.S. companies, after a probe into the 2014 transaction. The National Crime Agency said that Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service has decided that there is enough evidence to prosecute two men in connection with suspected criminal activity during a property deal involving Irish National Asset Management Agency, or NAMA. The bank was created by the Republic of Ireland in 2009 in the wake of the financial crisis to take over...

