Groups Urge US To Say China Pangolin Trade Violates Treaty

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups on Thursday urged the U.S. Interior Department's Fish and Wildlife Service to formally call out China for illegally trading endangered pangolins and infringing a multilateral treaty protecting endangered animals. The Center for Biological Diversity, the International Environmental Law Project, and Environmental Investigation Agency UK said in a petition filed with the Fish and Wildlife Service that China was "diminishing the effectiveness" of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora — which banned the international, commercial trade in all pangolins — by continuing to engage in the pangolin trade. Pangolins are scaled and nocturnal mammals...

