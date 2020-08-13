USPTO Financially Strong Amid Pandemic, Budget Chief Says

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has started to reduce demand for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's services, but a healthy reserve fund and an upcoming fee hike put the agency in a "very strong financial position," its budget chief said Thursday. USPTO Chief Financial Officer Jay Hoffman told a meeting of the agency's Patent Public Advisory Committee that patent and trademark fee collections are now expected to be lower than had been projected due to the state of the American economy. "Since June, we have continued to see a gradual decline in our patent revenues," he said...

