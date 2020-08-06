Capital One Fined $80M After 2019 Data Breach

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT) -- Capital One Bank will pay an $80 million civil penalty related to a 2019 data breach that impacted 100 million Americans and 6 million Canadians as an individual gained unauthorized access to a range of personal information, federal regulators announced Thursday. Capital One will pay an $80 million civil penalty and outline a plan to improve the oversight of its cloud-based operating environment after a data breach that impacted 100 million Americans and 6 million Canadians, federal regulators said Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The Federal Reserve Board and the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency entered orders on Thursday...

