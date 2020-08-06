'Gruyere' Is Generic Cheese Name, TTAB Rules

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- American dairy producers can continue to call their cheese "Gruyere" after the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled Wednesday that the name is a generic term that cannot be locked up by Swiss and French industry groups. In a precedential ruling, the board sided with the U.S. Dairy Export Council and refused to grant a so-called certification mark to Switzerland's Interprofession du Gruyère and France's Syndicat Interprofessionnel du Gruyère. The European groups had argued the name is a protected "geographical indication" — like Champagne or Parmigiano-Reggiano — that can only be used on products from a certain location, but the board...

