VP Pence: Chief Justice A 'Disappointment' To Conservatives

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Vice President Mike Pence called Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. a "disappointment" to conservatives in an interview with a Christian broadcaster Wednesday, joining President Donald Trump in trying to make the Supreme Court a major issue for Republican voters heading into the November presidential election. Chief Justice Roberts is no stranger to criticism. For years, he has outraged progressives with decisions on affirmative action, voting rights and more, while also rankling the party that placed him atop the Supreme Court with a series of swing votes dating back to the landmark ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act in 2012. Pence said...

