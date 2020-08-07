FTC Compliance Chief Warns Firms About Antitrust Deadlines

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's compliance chief used last month's $3.5 million settlement with a major gas station chain that allegedly shirked divestiture deadlines to issue a stern warning that both the deadlines and penalties are "real" — and that firms shouldn't count on extensions. The July 6 settlement with Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard and a former affiliate, Pennsylvania-based CrossAmerica Partners, "yields some timely advice" for companies facing their own divestiture deadlines, wrote Maribeth Petrizzi, assistant director of the competition bureau's compliance division, in a blog post on the FTC website Thursday. "Any deadline in a commission order is a 'real' deadline, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS