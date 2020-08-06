Ex-Fox Rothschild Aide Blasts 'Revisionist' Denial Of Assault

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A former Fox Rothschild LLP legal aide on Thursday accused an ex-firm attorney of engaging in "revisionist history" in trying to escape her New Jersey federal suit alleging he sexually assaulted her, blasting his assertion that they were in a consensual relationship and claiming instead that she was "a victim of his savagery." In fighting dismissal bids from the firm and attorney Ian Siminoff, Stephanie Jones asked the court to let her file an amended complaint, rejecting their arguments that she was too late in bringing certain claims and calling the lawyer "a sexual deviant and accused attempted rapist." "In an...

