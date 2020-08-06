Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Fox Rothschild Aide Blasts 'Revisionist' Denial Of Assault

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A former Fox Rothschild LLP legal aide on Thursday accused an ex-firm attorney of engaging in "revisionist history" in trying to escape her New Jersey federal suit alleging he sexually assaulted her, blasting his assertion that they were in a consensual relationship and claiming instead that she was "a victim of his savagery."

In fighting dismissal bids from the firm and attorney Ian Siminoff, Stephanie Jones asked the court to let her file an amended complaint, rejecting their arguments that she was too late in bringing certain claims and calling the lawyer "a sexual deviant and accused attempted rapist."

"In an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!