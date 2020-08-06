How Lawyers Of Color Say They Climbed The Career Ladder

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Law firms have touted improvements in terms of diversity and inclusion, but when you move the magnifying glass to the top of the pyramid, minority lawyers continue to hold a small fraction of leadership positions. Those who have successfully climbed up the ladder said the journey hasn't been easy. According to the most recent data from the Vault/Minority Corporate Counsel Association Law Firm Diversity Survey, which surveyed 238 law firms in the U.S., nearly 90% of law firm partners are white. Among those in the partnership class, close to 4% are Asian American, 3% are Hispanic and 2% are Black. Lawyers of...

