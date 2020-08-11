Advertiser Insights From NAD's 1st Fast-Track Ruling

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 10:23 AM EDT) -- In June, the National Advertising Division of the Better Business Bureau issued its first substantive decision under its new Fast-Track Single Well-Defined Issue, or SWIFT, program, the division's expedited review track for advertising issues. The decision provides insight into what types of claims the NAD will review in the new program, in addition to guidance into how to avoid challenges to comparative claims. The fast-track process is a new procedural track provided by the NAD that allows advertising disputes to be resolved within 20 days of initiation of the challenge. The program is limited to issues in national advertising that do not...

