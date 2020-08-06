McDermott Snags Ex-Quinn Emanuel Entertainment Co-Chair

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP said Thursday that it has hired the former co-chair of Quinn Emanuel's national media and entertainment practice, recruiting a seasoned attorney with experience representing major production companies to expand the firm's commercial litigation presence in Los Angeles. Jeffery D. McFarland, a business litigator with expertise in representing television networks, studios, actors and other entertainment industry heavyweights, joins McDermott as the firm expands its West Coast litigation footprint. McFarland, who comes from a long line of medical doctors, told Law360 in a phone interview Thursday that he first fell in love with the practice while watching his...

