US, UK Investigators End Unaoil-Linked Graft Probes Into KBR

Law360, London (August 7, 2020, 1:43 PM BST) -- Investigators in the U.S. and Britain have dropped their corruption probes into KBR Inc. over the engineering company's dealings with Unaoil, the oil consultancy accused of bribing government officials around the world to secure contracts on behalf of dozens of businesses. The engineering company has said that the DoJ and Serious Fraud Office have told it their investigations in connection with Unaoil are closed. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) KBR said in its financial results for the second quarter of 2020, published Thursday, that the U.S. Department of Justice and Britain's Serious Fraud Office have told the company that their investigations in...

