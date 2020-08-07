Senate Approves Peirce, Crenshaw As SEC Commissioners

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Hester Peirce and Caroline A. Crenshaw as commissioners of the SEC by a voice vote on Thursday evening. Peirce retakes her Republican seat on the commission while Crenshaw, previously senior counsel for the securities regulator, fills the Democratic commissioner seat vacated by Robert Jackson earlier this year. Both nominations, made by the White House earlier this year, received approval from the U.S. Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released a statement late on Thursday from Chairman Jay Clayton and Commissioners Elad L. Roisman and Allison Herren Lee...

