BREAKING: Full DC Circ. Says House Can Sue For McGahn's Testimony

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that the U.S. House of Representatives may demand testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn. In finding that the House has the authority to seek enforcement of its subpoenas, the 7-2 order from the full appeals court rejected a sweeping assertion by government attorneys representing McGahn that federal courts lack the authority to step into interbranch disputes. The order in the McGahn case could also play a role in determining whether House Democrats have the authority to request and review President Donald Trump's tax returns. Litigation pending before a D.C. federal court over the House...

