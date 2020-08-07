Mich. Pot Regulator Recalls Joints After Worker Licked One

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Michigan marijuana regulators have issued a product recall for contaminated prerolled joints sold to retailers in a dozen municipalities after an employee at a processing facility allegedly licked a product while making it. The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency on Thursday said that 3843 Euclid LLC has agreed to cooperate fully with its investigation and that its medical and adult-use processor licenses have been suspended for two weeks. The owners of the company also own the Dispo dispensary, at 3843 N. Euclid Avenue in Bay City. The agency said the contaminated prerolls were recalled from retailers in Bay City, Hazel Park, Detroit,...

