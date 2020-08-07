UBS Worker Ordered To Pay £32K In Insider Dealing Case

Law360, London (August 7, 2020, 7:26 PM BST) -- A former UBS AG employee convicted of insider dealing must pay approximately £34,000 ($44,000) under a confiscation order issued Friday or face more time in prison, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said. Judge Joanna Korner at Southwark Crown Court ruled that Fabiana Abdel-Malek, who was jailed for three years in July 2019 after being convicted of passing family friend Walid Choucair inside information about a series of deals involving companies working with the bank, must pay the order in full by Nov. 11 or risk having her sentence extended by six months. The court held that Abdel-Malek made £34,194 from the £1.4...

