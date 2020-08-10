ADA Protects Lawyers With Disabilities, But We Must Do More

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- It is a common knowledge for many employers, including law firms, that people with disabilities cannot be discriminated against in the workplace and may be entitled to accommodations. Last month, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the civil rights law that gives people with disabilities these protections along with many more. While the ADA should be celebrated for the impact it has made, we also cannot forget that more needs to be done. Law firms need to create more tools in their toolbox to accommodate people with disabilities. As a young attorney with cerebral palsy, a physical...

