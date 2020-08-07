Don't Miss It: Wachtell, Osler Hoskin Lead Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Wachtell and Osler Hoskin. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 3 Firms Guide Bausch Health's Spinoff for Eye Care Unit Bausch Health said it plans to spin off its eye health business into a stand-alone company with guidance from Wachtell, Osler Hoskin and Davis Polk Bausch Health Cos. Inc., formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, said Aug. 6 that the new eye health company would be called Bausch + Lomb NewCo. and operate as an independent,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS