Rudy Giuliani Sued Over $15K Art Bill Linked To Divorce

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- An art adviser sued Rudy Giuliani in New York state court Friday for allegedly refusing to pay over $15,000 rung up when the adviser appraised art owned by the former New York City mayor and his now-ex-wife Judith for purposes of divvying up their property. Plaintiff Miller Gaffney Art Advisory LLC claims in the suit that it performed all obligations under the agreement, but Giuliani has failed to pay for the services rendered. The appraiser alleges the outstanding bill is connected to the appraisal of fine and decorative art and other personal property of the former mayor and his ex-wife, Judith S. Giuliani....

