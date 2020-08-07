Ex-Police Union Boss Loses Fees Bid Over GC's Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Onetime D.C. Police Union head Gerald G. Neill Jr. can't recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization to cover legal fees he incurred fighting a lengthy suit filed by the union's ousted former general counsel, a D.C. appeals court has ruled. On Thursday, the D.C. Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of Neill's case, rejecting his assertion that his dispute should have been hashed out in court, not before the Public Employee Relations Board. The board was set up in 1980 to take on labor disputes between district employees and their unions, the three-judge panel pointed out, adding that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS